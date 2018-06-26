Pakistan heading towards catastrophic water scarcity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is fast heading towards catastrophe on account of water scarcity. The attention towards water availability per person has never been on the radar of any government in the past except the Musharraf era when, the Mangla Dam was raised making it enable to store 2.99MAF additional water. The governments, in the past, not only paid the required heed to water issues but also stayed indifferent towards containing the population. At the time of independence, Pakistan’s population was at 34 million which has now swelled to over 200 million.

Though the country is blessed with plenty of surface and sub-surface water resources, but the criminal negligence of the previous governments have exposed all countrymen to water insecurity across the country. Irsa has placed nine percent cut in water releases for Punjab and Sindh put the food security in danger zone. In all unbar cities, including Islamabad masses are carving for water. The framers community at the tail of low riparian province--Sindh is right now staging the protests for water.

According to the Wapda data available with The News, the per capita water availability in Pakistan has dwindled by over 460 per cent from 5,260 cubic meters in 1951 to just fewer than 1,000 cubic meters per person till now. If the status quo continues, then by 2020, the water availability in Pakistan would further plummeted to 877 cubic metres per annum, which will further go down to an alarmingly level of 575 cubic feet in 2050. More importantly, Pakistan’s storage capacity stands at just for 30 days; whereas, India has the ability to store water for 120-220 days.

Egypt has 1,000 days water storage capacity only on the River Nile, America 900 days on the River Colorado, Australia 600 and South Africa has the ability to store water for 500 days on the River Orange. The agriculture productivity in Pakistan in the wake of just 30 days water storage capacity has also alarmingly tumbled because of the water scarcity and its contribution towards gross domestic product (GDP) has lowered by 21.8 per cent of GDP.” Alarmingly, bitter fact is that underground water is fast depleting as the annual extraction of water has swelled up to 51 million-acre feet of water.

Pakistan’s geographical area is 196.7 million acres (MA), of which 72.7 million acres is suitable for agriculture, of which 52.4 million acres of land is a cultivated area (irrigated and barani). The area under irrigation is 48.2 million acres. This shows that 20.3 million acres of land is still needed to be irrigated, which can only be done if Pakistan possesses the capacity to regulate the water releases by building more reservoirs. In case Pakistan has more dams, then it can easily irrigate additional land of 20.3 million acres in the country, ensuring food security and exposing the country to prosperity.

Sindh has 3.5 million acres of land, which can be brought under cultivation, Punjab has 3.9 million acres, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 3.1 million acres and Balochistan has 9.8 million acres, which, if irrigated, there would be green revolution guaranteeing prosper Pakistan. It is more unfortunate that the top political leadership and establishment is not paying heed towards improving the water storage capacity of the country and increasing the per capita water availability, rather their indifference to this alarming issue is forcing over 200 million people of the country to food insecurity in the years to come.

Now, it is high time to divert all resources to increase water availability through building more dams, using modern technicians of rain harvesting in all cities and introducing the best practices being applied in the world for conservation of water. More importantly time has come to implement the mechanism for pricing of agriculture and drinking water as the culture of free lunch should be one away with.