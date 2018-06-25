Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

AG quits

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Abdul Lateef Yousafzai tendered resignation from his office on Sunday after serving for around five years, it was learnt. The sources said the AG sent his resignation to the KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar