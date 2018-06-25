Print Story
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Abdul Lateef Yousafzai tendered resignation from his office on Sunday after serving for around five years, it was learnt. The sources said the AG sent his resignation to the KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.
