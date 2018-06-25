Sherpao says PTI fooling people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Sunday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fooling the nation with its performance on the social media.
Addressing a gathering at his residence here, he said that the QWP discouraged “parachute” hopefuls by awarding tickets to ideological candidates.
He also flayed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for making false promises in the past to lure voters.
Regarding Muttahid Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), he said that both MMA and PML-N are two sides of the same coin.
Aftab Sherpao claimed that his party had a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues confronting Pakhtuns and urged party workers to work hard for the success of the party candidates.
