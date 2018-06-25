Mon June 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Sherpao says PTI fooling people

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Sunday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fooling the nation with its performance on the social media.

Addressing a gathering at his residence here, he said that the QWP discouraged “parachute” hopefuls by awarding tickets to ideological candidates.

He also flayed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for making false promises in the past to lure voters.

Regarding Muttahid Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), he said that both MMA and PML-N are two sides of the same coin.

Aftab Sherpao claimed that his party had a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues confronting Pakhtuns and urged party workers to work hard for the success of the party candidates.

