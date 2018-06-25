Hoti promises KP uplift

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti on Sunday vowed to continue the policies initiated for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his government.

Speaking at a public rally in Badaber, he said the ANP had fielded educated people with clean political background in the elections to serve the people of the constituency.

Lauding the services of Khushdil Khan, he said that he was a good lawyer in court and was a true arbiter in the assembly as speaker. “Khushdil used to wear the gown in the assembly and carry a gun for the security of his village,” the former chief minister recalled.

Haider Hoti also appreciated Arbab Kamal, who is contesting on NA-29, and said, “He is an educated having an edge over his rivals in the constituency.”

The ANP leader said that Sindhis were supporting a Sindhi politician for the interests of own province and Punjabi voters a Punjabi leader for the development of their province.

“I urge you to stand for your rights and support the party of Bacha Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that they had gathered to take a decision on getting rid of the prevailing problems through the implementation of the principles of Bacha Khan.

Commenting on the performance of the ministers of the previous government, he said that no one should expect any good from the ministers who were being led by a person like Pervez Khattak.

“How could a province with Pervez Khattak as chief minister become developed?” he questioned, adding that chief executive of the province was sitting on a container and did not care about the development of the people of the province.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for claiming that they had eliminated terrorism from the province, he said that those who had laid their lives in the fight against terrorism had eliminated terrorism.

Haider Hoti said the previous government could not complete the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar, adding that instead of BRT, the Ring Road should have been improved that would have solved the traffic congestion problems in Peshawar.

He promised to launch an interest-free loan scheme for the youth of the province, saying that youth would get loan from Rs200,000 to Rs1 million through lottery.

“Encouraging business ventures, launching hydel power generation projects and promoting education would create job opportunities,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Arbab Kamal said his party would take revolutionary steps for improving education, health and other sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ANP candidate for NA-29 came down hard on the PTI leadership for not taking steps for creating job opportunities in the province.

Arbab Kamal said that ANP was committed to improving the living standards of the people and would take practical steps to this effect.

He said other provinces had launched several projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but the previous government failed to launch any mega project in KP.