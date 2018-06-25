Not possible to steer polls campaign: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that it is not possible for him to steer election campaign as his wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is still in acritical condition.

He said that he would return to Pakistan after the recovery of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, whose health condition was still critical and she was on a ventilator. He said that he is duty bound to look after his wife.

Nawaz said he had planned to return to Pakistan soon after seeing his ailing wife in London and had even got booked his return ticket.

However, when he came to London, he found her in a critical condition.

He could not leave his wife in such a condition, so he decided to return to the country after she recovered, he added.

He was talking to media persons on Sunday here outside the Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kalssom Nawaz is being treated.

Nawaz Sharif thanked the nation for praying for his wife and said she still needed their prayers.

Kalsoom was not out of danger and since his arrival here he could not talk to her as she was in coma, he added.

It may be mentioned that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz suffered a cardiac arrest a few days back and was shifted to Harley Street Clinic.

A larger number of political workers and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, including former ministers Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Senator Nihal Hashmi visited the Harley Street Clinic to inquire after Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.