SCO sets up new model of regional cooperation

BEIJING: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Qingdao recently was a great success, reports the Daily Telegraph quoting Chinese Ambassador in UK Liu Xiaoming.

Leaders from 12 countries and heads of 10 international organisations gathered in Qingdao to discuss cooperation and the future of the SCO. It made an unprecedented headway in carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and to improve global governance, enhance mutual respect and win-win cooperation sent out three important messages:

The summit was highly successful, since first, it creates a new model for regional cooperation. Established in June 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO aims to deepen good neighbourliness, mutual trust and friendship, to safeguard regional security and stability, and to promote coordinated development.

Over the past 17 years, the SCO has forged a constructive partnership that is not an alliance, not confrontational and not targeting any third party. Members have enhanced cooperation on defence, law enforcement and information security, improved the capabilities of joint actions and prevented hundreds of terrorist attacks.

They are matching their development strategies to promote cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and facilitate trade. They are enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, creating popular programmes such as the youth exchange camp. SCO has also expanded its cooperation with the UN and other international and regional organisations, and contributed to addressing hot-spot issues and improving global governance.

With eight members, four observers and six dialogue partners accounting for 20 per cent of the global economy and 40 per cent of the world's population, SCO is the world's biggest comprehensive regional organisation in both the area and population its covers. It is an important force for promoting global peace and development, and upholding international justice and fairness.

Second, the Summit enriches the Shanghai Spirit. Despite various traditional and non-traditional threats and rampant unilateralism, protectionism and anti-globalisation, the SCO has stood the test of a changing international situation and remains strong thanks to the Shanghai Spirit that champions mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development. It is in this spirit that the SCO members have blazed a path to win-win cooperation.

This Shanghai Spirit has much in common with traditional ideals of the Chinese nation that value win-win, inclusion and harmony. These are embedded in ancient teachings such as "the interests to be considered should be the interests of all", "there should be harmony without conformity" and "all under the sun belong to one big family". Advocating these ideals in state-to-state relations constitutes the core value of the SCO.

The Shanghai Spirit is rooted in the proposition of unity and harmony. It transcends out-dated concepts such as clashes between civilizations, cold-war mentality and zero-sum games, and provides a new perspective and new solution for addressing common challenges in the world.