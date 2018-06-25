Mon June 25, 2018
National

I
INP
June 25, 2018

3 abducted for Rs2.5m ransom

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Armed men abducted three people for Rs 2.5 million ransom here on Sunday. A local landlord of Mauza Chakarwali, Rahimyar Khan, told police that a group of armed men abducted three people. The abductors also took away several cattle along with them and demanded Rs 2.5 million for the release of the kidnapped people. The police said that a case had been registered against the kidnappers and raids were being conducted to rescue the abductees.

