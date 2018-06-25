Man poisoned to death by wife

SIALKOT: A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife here on Sunday.

Tehmina Bibi quarreled with her husband Ghulam Sarwar, a resident of Gujranwala, over some issue and started living with her parents at Chhani Gondal village. On Saturday, Ghulam Sarwar along with his brother Shaukat Ali came to the house of his in-laws to bring back his wife.

In the meantime, Tehmina Bibi allegedly gave intoxicated drink to her husband in the presence of her father Ashraf and uncle Arshad. After taking the drink, Sarwar fell unconscious.

Later, he was rushed to a hospital where he died. On the report of Shaukat, brother of Ghulam Sarwar, Airport police have arrested accused Tehmina Bibi, her father and uncle after registering a case against them.

‘PML-N to win polls on basis of its performance’: Former Punjab minister Muhammad Manshaullah Butt on Sunday launched his campaign for the general elections here.

Manshaullah, who is a PML-N candidate from PP-37 (Sialkot III), while addressing a corner meeting at Mohallah Imam Sahib said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would win the general elections on the basis of its performance during its tenure.

He said that the people know that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership believes in practical work and not on baseless and fake slogans. He said that the PML-N always worked for progress and prosperity of the masses.