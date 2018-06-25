Extortionists beat up two men

LAHORE: Two people were severely beaten up by local extortionists in the Baghbanpura police area on Sunday. The extortionists severely manhandled Ali and Umar for not paying the extortion money and opened indiscriminate firing in the area. Ironically, Baghbanpura police did not respond to the extortionists until they beat the two victims up to their satisfaction.