Thousands benefit from two-day The News Education Expo 2018

KARACHI: Attracting thousands of students, academicians and parents, the two-day The News Education Expo 2018 concluded on Sunday at the Karachi Expo Centre, with the message to the participants to promote quality education and ensure the best future for the youth.

The second day of the event also saw a large number of students, who recently took their higher secondary school certificate examination, seeking information on admissions in different public and private universities, colleges and other degree-awarding institutions.

Besides the students, their parents also took a keen interest in different stalls set up by a number of prestigious institutions of higher education. All the participants benefited from the free consultancy services offered by representatives of different institutions.

Apart from the top national and international educational institutions, foreign education consultants and providers of immigration services had also set up their stalls at the exhibition.

The counsellors guided the students and discussed with them how they could study abroad and get admissions in various programmes offered by foreign universities. They also informed the students about different scholarship programmes offered by international institutions.

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Mustafa Jatoi said the expo was very beneficial for students as well as for the newly established educational institutions that were provided with an opportunity to exhibit their services. One-on-one interaction is advantageous for students, he added.

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan’s Salman Ahmed said the expo offered one-window services to students of various educational institutions. It provided an opportunity to them to ask questions about their future, he added.

Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology’s Muhammad Rahim said that around 500 students had visited their stall at the expo.

It was because of the expo that students came to know about our different campuses, he added.

Foundation of Advancement of Science and Technology-National University’s Shahbaz Siddiqui said the expo was a great idea, but its organisers should arrange it twice or thrice a year.

Hamdard University’s Dr Syed Sajjad Hussain said the expo attracted a large number of students, who were provided with guidance by representatives of different universities.

Most students get confused about their future due to a lack of counselling, but such exhibitions provide them with a platform to gather a variety of information, he added.

Sukkur IBA University’s Talha Shaikh said the education expo was the finest of such events, while Bahria University’s Commander (retd) Muhammad Sowaleh Mirza said the expo was the best solution to young students’ problems.

Sumaira Parveen said she gathered a lot of information on national and international universities offering a variety of programmes, particularly new courses regarding the latest disciplines of sciences.

Sami-ul-Haq said he wished to get admission in a bachelor programme that could maximise his academic qualifications. “I visited different stalls where representatives of colleges guided me about my educational career.”

Noreen Ali said she wanted to study abroad, but consultants charged hefty amounts for their services. “Thanks to The News Education Expo, I discussed my study programme with many consultants free of charge.”

Syed Muhammad Intikhab Alam, who led the organising team of The News Education Expo 2018, said they had been organising the exhibition in seven big cities of the country since 2010.

He said the event was not only advantageous for the promotion of higher education in the country but also for the newly established degree-awarding institutions that could exhibit their services for the students. “We provide a platform to all educational institutions.”