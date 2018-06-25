Soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border

MIRANSHAH: One soldier embraced martyrdom when a Pakistani border security post came under attack from Afghanistan in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, sources said. The sources said the Pakistan security post at Zoya in Garbaz area of Shawal tehsil in North Waziristan was fired upon from the Afghan side. A sepoy, Niaz Ali, deputed at the security post, embraced martyrdom in the incident, while Naib Subedar Raees Khan was injured in the incident. The martyred soldier hailed from Mardan district. The body and the injured were airlifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar through a helicopter.

APP adds: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said: "Another son of soil sacrificed his life while making Pak-Afghan border safe/inaccessible for Terrorists." He said Sepoy Niaz Ali embraced Shahadat due to fire from across on fencing party in North Waziristan. "We shall IA complete fencing undeterred," he said.