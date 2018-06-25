French delegation detained in Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A French delegation of Communist party members, including a senator, was detained in Turkey on Sunday while trying to observe parliamentary and presidential polls there, the party announced. “Turkish authorities want to snuff out any criticism of the massive fraud underway,” a Communist Party statement said, adding that senator Christine Prunaud was among those detained.
PARIS: A French delegation of Communist party members, including a senator, was detained in Turkey on Sunday while trying to observe parliamentary and presidential polls there, the party announced. “Turkish authorities want to snuff out any criticism of the massive fraud underway,” a Communist Party statement said, adding that senator Christine Prunaud was among those detained.
Comments