Mon June 25, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 25, 2018

Trump calls for deporting immigrants

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump sharpened his call to deport people who enter the United States illegally on Sunday, saying they should immediately be sent back to where they came from without any judicial process. “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

