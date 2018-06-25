Strategy devised to hold elections peacefully: Askari

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari has said that holding of peaceful, transparent, unbiased and impartial elections is our foremost priority and every step will be taken to achieve this purpose.

The CM said that strategy has been devised to carry out elections peacefully and keeping in view this strategy we will ensure voters healthier environment. With the grace and blessings of Almighty Allah, caretaker government will definitely succeed in complying with its national responsibility, he vowed.

The chief minister said that the caretaker government will not disappoint nation in this regard. He said that interim government is vigilant to deliver its national responsibility and will provide equal opportunities to all political parties. He said the administration will carry out its duty impartially across the province and will perform within the framework of election commission. The government has already begun to perform its duties in this respect and every possible cooperation is being extended to election commission.

He said that all the necessary facilities would be provided to make the electoral process successful and all political parties would be given equal opportunities to contest. He said that the voters would also be given the chance to use their right of vote in a peaceful and free environment.

Dr Hasan Askari said that the provision of education, health and other basic facilities is the government's responsibility and remaining within our constitutional limits, we are taking steps in this regard. He directed the departments concerned to pay their duties honestly to provide basic facilities to the public.