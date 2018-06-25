Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: I have done BS Pathology from Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in 2016. My CGPA is 3.6. I want to do MS now but I am confused that what should I do: MS in Haematology or something else? Aqib Iqbal

A: MS Haematology is the most appropriate subject for you but there may be other specialism within the same domain that you can look at keeping in view the modern and updated research under Haematology. Some of the areas that I would suggest you Google or do further researches are Transfusion and Transplantation Science, Medical Microbiology, Cellular Pathology and Blood Science. I also suggest you contact the relevant university for more better and detailed information.

Q2: Sir, I have done ACCA recently and also done BSc (Hons) in Applied Accounting. I have chance to do MSc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London. I want to ask that is it a right choice or I should go for CFA because I also have interest in CFA and I should do internship in audit firm or apply for a job in any company. Abdullah, Lahore.

A: You have achieved necessary professional qualification in accountancy field. Now my advice would be to gain some experience at least three to five years in the same area. During this time you will get to know the areas within accountancy that are of more interest to you and close to your heart. This is the time that you can think about or explore the possibility of further education either as a professional accountant or consider a more academic router such as MPhil and PhD. However, right now working in trade or industry should be your first priority.

Q3: Dear sir, my name is Amir and I am 30 years old from Lahore. My educational background is following: Matric in Science, FSc (Pre-Eng), BCom, MSc (Finance). I worked eight years in my field then left due to financial crisis. Now a days I am working in banking sector. Where, I have better salary than before. I seek your advice to continue studies in which profession? Like in banking sector Islamic banking or conventional banking? If I take any professional degree in next two-three years then it would be beneficial for my career or not? I think to do PhD in Finance or Islamic banking and continue teaching along it. Need your expert advice.

A: My advice to you is to continue your banking job for some time and while working look at doing some relevant short courses and certifications. This is the time that you can also distinguish between various banking sections such as Treasury, Operations, Forex banking or customer services to select the most suitable area for your future career. I am sure with your profile and experience you will be able to get some teaching assignments that will lead you to explore PhD and research opportunities in the relevant area.

Q4: I am Muhammad Suhail Nawab from Tando Allahyar. Sir, you are a very good career counsellor; so I want to take your advice about my career. I want to do doctor of physiotherapy (DPT) from LUMHS Jamshoro. Can you please tell me that what is the scope of DPT in Pakistan as well as abroad and should I do this degree? Sir kindly reply because I'm so confused as friends say that this is not good field. Thanks.

A: Physiotherapy is a strong and important professional domain within the health sciences. However, before doing physiotherapy you should be sure that you want to become a professional physiotherapist and you are ready to make this as your career going forward. Physiotherapy requires hard work, polite and patient structure as you would be serving those who require physiotherapy and care. If you think you have all these qualities and you have a passion to become a physiotherapist then this is the right subject for you.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).