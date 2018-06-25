Not possible to steer polls campaign: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that it is not possible for him to steer the election campaign as his wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is still in a critical condition.

Talking to newsmen on Sunday outside the Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kalssom Nawaz is being treated, he said he would return to Pakistan after the recovery of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, whose condition is still critical and is on a ventilator. He said he is duty bound to look after his wife and cannot leave her in this condition. Nawaz said he had planned to return to Pakistan soon after seeing his wife in London and had even got his return ticket booked. However, when he came to London, he found her in a critical condition. Kulsoom was not out of danger and since his arrival here he could not talk to her as she was in coma, he added. Nawaz Sharif thanked the nation for praying for his wife and said she still needed their prayers.

It may be mentioned that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago and was shifted to the Harley Street Clinic. A large number of political workers and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, including former ministers Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Senator Nihal Hashmi visited the Harley Street Clinic to inquire after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.