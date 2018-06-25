Steeplechaser Kipruto sets sight on Shaheen’s record

NAIROBI: Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto says he has set his sights on breaking the 14-year-old 3,000-metre steeplechase world record at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on July 20.

The record of 7 minutes 53.63 seconds was set in Brussels in September 2004 by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saeed Shaheen Kipruto, the Olympic and world champion, who also won the Commonwealth Games title at the Gold Coast, Australia in April, said he was in the best-ever form and ready to attempt the world record.

“This year has been so good for me. It’s every athlete’s dream to stay injury-free and God has been good to me,” Kipruto said in Nairobi on Saturday.“I have four more weeks to prepare for the World record attempt in Monaco.”“It will be great to bring the 3,000m steeplechaser record back to Kenya.”