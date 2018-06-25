Pro-Palestinian, Shoah survivor Langer dies at 87

BERLIN: Felicia Langer, an Israeli-German Holocaust survivor who won both plaudits and attacks for her activism and legal work in defence of Palestinians, has died aged 87 in Germany.

She rose to prominence in the 1960s and 70s defending Palestinian detainees from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, also authoring several books highly critical of Israeli forces. The left-wing activist -- who drew much scorn for calling Israel an "apartheid" state -- in 1990 emigrated to Germany, where she became a citizen in 2008. Langer was awarded the 1990 Right Livelihood award, sometimes dubbed the Alternative Nobel Prize, and in 2009 Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit by then president Horst Koehler.

The German prize sparked bitter controversy and led some previous recipients to return their own awards. The Central Council of Jews in Germany charged that the country had honoured a person who had been been "obsessively demonising" Israel. Langer was born in 1930 in Poland to Jewish parents, who fled the Nazi invasion for the Soviet Union when she was eight years old.