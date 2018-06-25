Intelligent debates

The 2018 general elections are set to be held in July. To give a better understanding of the policies of different party leaders to people, the media can play a primary role. Party leaders should be invited on TV programmes to have a healthy debate with their opponents. The format of the debate should be such that politicians shouldn’t be allowed to level allegations at each other or use bad language. They should only discuss their policies and what steps they will be taking to deal with the challenges faced by the country.

Such programmes can follow the format that is used by the US during its election campaigns. Let the people see the true worth of their leaders and pick those who have leadership skills. As a result of this exhaustive and simple exercise, politicians would have laid a progressive five-year plan for national development and to address the areas of concern.

M Ibrahim Khan

Islamabad