Top 21 IHK freedom fighters on security forces ‘hit list’

ISLAMABAD: Twenty-one top freedom fighters branded as ‘terrorists’ by the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) military authorities are now on the "hit list" of security forces after Dawood Ahmed Sufi and three of his aides were martyred in a shootout in Nowshera village in south Kashmir on Friday.

The occupation authorities termed Sufi chief of the so-called Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

It is understood to link the freedom fighters with the ISIS.

The occupying authorities have also claimed that bodies of Dawood Ahmad Sufi (known also as Salafi and Burhan), involved in several attacks on policemen, snatching of weapons, stone-pelting cases, and three others were retrieved from the site on the day.

According to Indian media the Indian forces have claimed that the encounter, considered as a major success by the security forces, was the first combat operation after the imposition of governor's rule in the IHK.

The occupying Indian Army Corps sources said the major operations were now underway to target 21 "most wanted terrorists" — 11 from Hizbul Mujahideen, seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), two from Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and one from Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind (AGH). "The focus of intelligence-gathering and counter-insurgency operations is mainly on these 21 freedom fighters, six of whom are placed in the highest category of 'A++' (A double plus) based on the number of people they have killed, their control over areas, and their propaganda impact and longevity," said the source.

"If these 21 can be eliminated, matters will considerably cool down and throw the freedom fighters' ranks into disarray... it takes time for the next set of freedom leadership to come up and establish itself. Once a freedom fighter is categorized as A++, carrying a reward of Rs12 lakh, his days are generally numbered, the reverse count for his elimination begins," the source claimed. The six A++ freedom fighters in the list comprise four from Hizb - Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo (chief operational commander in the Kashmir Valley), Altaf Ahmad Dar (division commander in south Kashmir), Umar Majeed Ganai (a resident of Hawoora, Kulgam) and Zeenat-ul-Islam (Sugan, Shopian). The other two are Mushtaq Ahmad Mir (Chak Cholan, Shopian) from LeT and AGH commander Zakir Rashid Bhat (Tral). Three of the LeT freedom fighters on the hit list are from Pakistan - Abu Muslim, Abu Zargam and Muhammad Naveed Jad - all of them in the A+ category. While the first two operate in the Hajan area, the third is active in Pulwama.

The others from Hizb are Muhammad Ashraf Khan (Kokernag, Anantnag), Mohammad Abbas Sheikh (Kaimuh, Kulgam), Saifullah Mir (Malangpur, Pulwama), Latif Ahmad Dar (Dogirpur, Awantipur), Umar Fayaz Lone (Tral, Awantipur), Manan Wani (an AMU research scholar from Kupwara) and Junaid Ashraf Sehrai (son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai). The LeT names are Azad Ahmad Maslik (Malikpura, Anantnag), Shakoor Ahmad Dar (Tengpora, Kulgam) and Riyaz Ahmad Dar (Sethargun, Pulwama). The two from JeM are Zahid Ahmad Wani (Karimabad, Pulwama) and Mudasir Ahmad Khan (Midpur, Awantipur). Interestingly, the Indian extremist BJP government in New Delhi withdrew its support to the IHK’s so-called elected government helping it to impose Governor’s Rule in the valley.

Now the plan is being implemented since it has given the Indian occupying army full power to defy human rights and brutalize the people of the area aspiring from freedom from the Indian occupation.

An Indian commentator has observed that the Indian Army should not have shared the list with the media.