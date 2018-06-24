Petitions against Imran, Maryam, Nisar dismissed

KARACHI/LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: Appellate tribunals on Saturday overruled petitions against the PTI leader Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and the disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The Karachi appellate tribunal overruled a petition against Imran Khan's candidature for NA-243 Karachi.

On June 12, Justice and Democratic Party member Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed an appeal with the returning officer against Imran's nomination papers over the Sita White case. The returning officer rejected the petition after which Baloch filed an appeal with the appellate tribunal. Imran has submitted nominations from the National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

In a related development, an appellate tribunal in Lahore Saturday dismissed a petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s candidature for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

Maryam will be contesting the 2018 general election from NA-125 and NA-127, Lahore and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

The petitioner had challenged her papers for PP-173, claiming that she had two CNICs.

The appellate tribunal dismissed the petition.

Meanwhile, an appellate tribunal dismissed a petition against Chaudhry Nisar's candidature for NA-63.

Nisar will contest the general election as an independent candidate after ending his three-decade association with the PML-N over ideological differences with the party's top leadership.

He has filed nomination papers for NA-63, NA-59, PP-10, and PP-12.

The petitioner had challenged Nisar's nomination papers stating that he was an accused in the Supreme Court attack case.