London-based doctor denies targeting Begum Kulsoom

LONDON: A London-based British Pakistani doctor says a fake WhatsApp post has been used to malign Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif using his name and phone number.

In a video message, Dr Farooq Malik Bangash regretted that his name was used to cause stress to the Sharif family. He condemned the person who used his name to pass on a completely baseless allegation. A message went viral on the social media on Friday in which it was said allegedly by Dr Bangash that he personally went to “79 Harley Street Clinic, London, W1G 8PZ” and found that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was no more.

The post was scrutinised and it was established that the Harley Street Clinic where Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated is located on Weymouth Street and not on Harley Street. The post made a number of allegations and was passed on by thousands of people who either wanted to verify the claims made in the post or passed on as a true statement. Talking to Geo News, Dr Farooq Bangash clarified that he was shocked that a fake message was posted under his name, hurting the family of cancer-patient Kulsoom Nawaz.

Dr Bangash said the WhatsApp post that went viral was a “fake”. Some users on the social media often indulge in character-assassination of those whom they don’t like, while others are quick to pass unverified things on to others causing embarrassment to the society.

He added: “I have never written any message about Kulsoom Nawaz or Harley Street Clinic. I never said anything against her. She is a respectable and dignified lady and I have immense respect for her. I will appreciate if the message attributed to me is not passed on any further. Anyone who has done that has done a dirty job using my name.” He told this correspondent: “Someone used my account/number to post a story -- all untrue!! The fact of the matter is that it is wrong as well as maliciously attributed to me. I am not that type & would hate to spy/comment on someone's sufferings. I hold Begum Kulsoom Sahiba in the highest esteem. An extremely honorable lady whose conduct throughout as first lady has been above board. Finally, I take this opportunity to strongly rebut/refute the post attributed to me about Begum Sahiba & sincerely pray for prompt/complete recovery. I also wish to convey my sincere apology for the agony caused to the family due to no fault of mine.” Dr Bangash, a PhD doctor, has retail business in London and Barcelona and owns a hotel in Murree. He’s ex-army officer and hails from Naryab, Hangu.