Firecrackers recovered

PESHAWAR: Police during an action on Ring Road in the provincial capital recovered firecrackers and arrested one person on Saturday.
An official said the police while acting on a tip-off stopped a car near Pishtakhara Chowk on Ring Road and recovered crackers worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.
The crackers were being smuggled to down country despite a ban, he said, adding one Jandad was arrested while his accomplice Hijrat managed to escape.
Comments