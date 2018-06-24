CM calls for preventing water wastage

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed the relevant officials to check the wastage of water resources and said these should be exploited for the benefit of the people.

He said the energy and power sector had got more importance in the modern age and it needed a focused approach.

He said the professionals of the public sector should use modern techniques replacing the traditional approach to get the required targets in this sector.

“The storage of water resources would help bring under cultivation the barren land of the province and generate the much-needed electricity,” he maintained.

A handout said that he was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House to review the pace of work on development projects in the energy and power sector.

Minister Energy and Power Fazal Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy and Power Salim Khan and other officials attended the meeting.

Justice Dost Muhammad advised the officials of energy and power sector of the public sector institution to abandon the traditional method of electricity generation. “In the modern age, we need to use modern techniques in energy and power sector projects,” he stressed.

The chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had abundant water resources, therefore, the professionals in the energy and power sector should work out a mechanism for the benefit of the people.

He added that there were a dozens of sites which could easily be converted into small and medium power generation projects and that could easily produce five to 10 megawatts electricity.

He said the identification of these projects and the subsequent implementation could enable us to stand on our own feet in the energy and power sector.

“We can easily meet our requirements. The feasibilities and designs of all these projects should be finalised as expeditiously as possible,” he stressed.

The chief minister directed the officials to engage the local engineers to execute energy and electricity projects in the province.

He called for intruding a system of reward and punishment in the public sector institutions. “This approach would encourage efficient and honest people and discourage the dishonest ones,” he added.

“We need to enhance our electricity production to ensure a secure and prosperous future for the coming generation,” he said, calling for using all possible means to check power theft.

The chief minister was briefed about the functions of the energy and power department and its projects being undertaken throughout the province.