Noor Wali Mahsud appointed TTP head

PESHAWAR: After their week-long silence, Pakistani Taliban on Saturday finally confirmed that their leader Mullah Fazlullah Khurasani has been killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kunar province two days before Eidul Fitr.

Also, Muhammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomeration of different militant organisations, said their leadership council nominated another militant commander, Mufti Noor Wali Mahsud, as new head of the Pakistani Taliban.

As per reports of the Pakistani security agencies and information gathered from multiple sources, Mullah Fazlullah was killed on June 13, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, but Pakistani Taliban remained tight-lipped.

During this period, they neither denied nor confirmed his death. The Afghan Ministry of Defence on June 15 officially confirmed Mullah Fazlullah’s killing in US drone strike in Kunar. As it happened before, Pakistani Taliban first chose their new leader reportedly with consensus and then announced Mullah Fazlullah officially dead.

“Like his predecessors, Baitullah Mahsud and Hakimullah Mahsud, Mullah Fazlullah was killed in US drone attack at 11pm on 28th of Ramazan,” said the TTP spokesman in an Urdu language statement sent to media from an undisclosed location.

According to sources, Mullah Fazlullah had attended an Iftar dinner with his close fellows in one of the militant camps reportedly operated by the Pakistani militants in Marawara district of Kunar province.

It was stated to be 11pm when Mullah Fazlullah and his four close men left the camp and sat in a car when came under drone strike.

Though Taliban didn’t mention other people killed with him, Pakistani security authorities identified them as Maulana Omar alias Fateh Ustad, Maulana Imran, Maulana Sajid and Maulvi Abu Bakar. Taliban sources said all of them were buried in the same night and same area.

Among them, Omar Fateh was a very fearful militant commander and right-hand man of Mullah Fazlullah. He was chief of the Malakand-based Taliban and led a group of militants that invaded Buner district and seized the entire district without firing a single shot in April 2009.

Some of the Pakistani Taliban learnt about his death on Friday but were strictly barred from sharing it with the media. However, their conversation was intercepted by the security agencies deployed on the Pakistan-Afghan border area, in which militants were reportedly heard lamenting the loss of their leader in the missile strike.

Born in Swat in 1974, Mullah Fazlullah had risen from a little known liftman to the most wanted militant in Pakistan. His original name was Fazal Hayat. He had studied at the Jehanzeb College in Swat up to intermediate.

According to the residents in Swat, Mullah Fazlullah had also done an ordinary job on a makeshift chairlift that used to cross people on River Swat.

Fazlullah had also studied in a madrassa run by Maulana Sufi Mohammad, leader of Tanzim Nifaze Shariat-e-Mohammadi, in Maidan, Dir district.

He could not complete his religious education and returned to Swat, but had married the daughter of Maulana Sufi Mohammad.

When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and toppled the Taliban regime, Mullah Fazlullah went to Afghanistan when his father-in-law Maulana Sufi Mohammad took thousands of untrained villagers to Afghanistan from the Malakand region to fight alongside the Afghan Taliban against the invading forces.

He later returned Pakistan and was caught by the Pakistani security forces and put in jail for 17 months in Dera Ismail Khan.

After his release from prison, Fazlullah began his militant activities initially by setting up an FM radio station in Swat, which he used for his fiery speeches against the US and its allies in Afghanistan.

He used to blame the then Pakistani military ruler General Pervez Musharraf for helping the US in the war against Afghan Taliban. Later, he used his widely listened FM radio for spreading his harsh views that got him popularity and created terror among the people of Swat valley.

However, the Lal Masjid operation in 2007 in Islamabad provided him an opportunity and he announced ‘jihad’ against the state.

It was apparently due to this FM radio that got him prominence and he was called Mullah Radio.

After the Pakistan Army launched military offensive against the militants in Swat in 2009 that displaced about three million people, Mullah Fazlullah and his fighters, to the surprise of many, managed to flee Swat and appeared in Afghanistan.

He settled in the neighbouring mountainous provinces of Kunar and Nuristan and from there he started staging devastating terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

He was elected leader of the Taliban in 2013 and replaced Hakimullah Mehsud when he was killed in US drone strike in 2013 in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

Mullah Fazlullah had sent his fighters to kill the Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai in 2012 for her public support to women’s education in her native Swat valley. He had, however, stated they targeted Malala Yousafzai for her and her father’s Ziauddin Yousafzai remarks against them and not for her role of promoting females’ education.

Taliban under his commander had claimed several other deadly attacks in Pakistan, but the deadly attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on December 16, 2014 that left 134 schoolchildren dead and dozens other injured, had changed public perception about Taliban.