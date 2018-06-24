PML-N not to field candidates against Nisar

ISLAMABAD: In a major move towards reconciliation and to pacify annoyed Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided not to field any candidate against him in the constituencies of NA-59 and NA-63.

The PML-N has announced its candidates for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly of Punjab and kept open the constituencies of NA-59 and NA-63 for Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is contesting as an independent. Nisar is sticking to his position that he has never applied for the party ticket in the past, nor will he do so in future.

According to sources, the PML-N kept NA-59 and NA-63 open on the suggestions of the party President Shahbaz Sharif and other leaders. Sources said some PML-N leaders were against awarding party tickets on the basis that Chaudhry Nisar did not submit application for the party ticket.

It is to be mentioned here that in a press conference on Friday, Chaudhry Nisar had said that he was not angry and had only differed from

Nawaz Sharif.

"Someone says I am angry, but I am not. I have differed from Nawaz Sharif," Nisar said, adding that he was affiliated with the PML-N workers and leaders.