Holding transparent elections top priority: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar has said holding of transplant elections is the top priority of the caretaker government which will prioritise short-term matters.

In an interview, the minister said bureaucracy has been shuffled at federal and provincial levels to ensure transparency in elections. He said the Interior Ministry is receiving reports on daily basis regarding peaceful elections and for ensuring fool-proof security in elections decisions are being taken on the basis of those reports.

To a question, the minister expressed hope that the process of Fata merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be completed in six months.

He said the committee formed to materialise Fata merger with KP is working on the plan speedily. He said an administrative structure is being raised in the erstwhile Fata and urban centres and administrative units are being set up under a process. He said all the issues related to Fata are being thoroughly reviewed.

Ali Zafar said the caretaker government will leave comprehensive guidelines in various sectors for the next elected government.