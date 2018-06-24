JS Global Capital to host investment moot in US

KARACHI: JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), Pakistan’s largest and premier brokerage and investment banking firm will be hosting the Pakistan Investment Conference in New York and Washington, USA from 25th - 27th June, 2018.

This follows JSGCL’s successful investment conference held last year in New York which supported Pakistan's promotion as a premier investment destination globally. The objective of the Pakistan Investment Conference is to pitch Pakistan as one of the most attractive investment destinations amongst the Emerging Markets class.

A high-powered delegation led by Mohammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Younus Dagha, Federal Secretary Commerce, Richard Morin, CEO PSX, and Kamran Nasir, CEO JS Global Capital Limited, will be travelling to Washington DC to inaugurate the session.

JS Global has made arrangements for the Chief Executives/Chief Financial Officers of 10 leading listed companies to attend the Pakistan Investment Conference and showcase their companies’ profile, performance and future plans to major US Investors for both Foreign Portfolio and Direct Investment by the US Investors.