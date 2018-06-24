Pashto poetry book launched

PESHAWAR: A new Pashto poetry collection ‘Nauyata Sabawoon’ authored by Saudi-based poet Rafiq Yousafzai was launched on Saturday.

Chaired by Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai, the Pohantun Adabi Stoori had organised the launching ceremony at the New Barroom Hall at district courts here. Poets, writers and poetry fans attended the function in large number.

Speakers while critically analysing various aspects of the new Pashto title termed it a good addition to Pashto literary treasure trove. The new poetry volume penned by Rafiq Yousafzai, who is currently teaching management sciences at a Saudi Arab university was praised by literati as a fine reflection of Pashtun society.

Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai said though a science graduate from UK, the young Pashto poet had a natural flair for the art of poetry since his teenage. He said it was the third poetry book by the author which showed remarkable improvement in his poetic journey.

Nasim Afridi, a participant regretted that though Pashto poets and writers brought out their books almost every month but hardly found any serious readers. He praised the new Pashto collection as a fresh wind of creativity.

Kalsoomzeb, president of Khwendy Adabi Lakhkar (KHAL), a women writers club in Peshawar, said that Rafiq Yousafzai deserved great appreciation for bringing out his third volume of poetry despite being far away from homeland.

Prof Noorul Amin Yousafzai remarked that young writers should be encouraged for their creative works. He said the young poet hailing from Dir had crafted beautiful word images which would prove a precious gem for Pashto literature.

Sheikh Shaukat Hayat, another senior Pashto writer said the new Pashto title carried a positive image for the world people arguing that such literary works could help portray a true image of our people and the country at large.

Advocate Wakil Zaman Khattak, president of Peshawar Bar Association, Prof Aseer Mangal, Afsar Afghan, Nazia Durrani, Salim Bangash, Prof Zaryab Yousafzai, Engr Farooq, and Rashid Khan also spoke at the event.

Later, Aslam Salik, a young Pashto folk singer rendered a few select numbers of Rafiq Yousafzai from his new book and received appreciation from the audience.