Education tops priority list of Mansehra transgender candidate

MANSEHRA: The only transvestite person running for the provincial assembly constituency here has given education a top priority in her election manifesto.

“I am thankful to all segments of society, who have been encouraging me and my community members approaching them for vote and support for me in elections,” Maria Khan, an independent contender on PK-31, told reporters on Saturday.

Maria Khan launched her regular door-to-door campaign after returning officer of PK-31 constituency cleared her documents for elections during the scrutiny process the other day.

She said that she and her community members were being welcomed by men and women when they approached them door-to-door for seeking their vote.

“I am going to address members of the district bar association on Tuesday, with an aim that legal fraternity should support and vote me as men and women lawmakers failed miserably to come to people’s expectations,” said Maria Khan.

The transvestites accompanying Maria Khan were chanting “mard bhi hara, aurat bhi hari, ab ayee khusrun ki bari!” to highlight failure of successive governments and lawmakers in addressing core issues faced by nation.

“We raise the slogan that men and women have failed to address core issues faced by people and now transvestites would come up to expectations of people,” she said.

In response to a query, she said that education was main pillar to put the country on way to prosperity and development and it was why she had focused on education during her campaign.

“We are still deprived of the rights bestowed by the apex court in recent years but I have a dream; if I came to power, I would set up a home for the old-age people of my neglected community,” she added.