Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in SWA clash

WANA: Two soldiers were martyred in a clash with militants in Speena Mela village of Ladha subdivision in South Waziristan Agency (SWA) tribal district on Saturday, security officials said.

According to official sources, some militants had disguised as repatriating tribesmen and opened fire on the security forces in the village.

The two soldiers identified as Havaldar Razzaq and Havaldar Mumtaz Hussain were martyred in the clash.

Security officials said the troops retaliated and killed six militants, including Nana, who was wanted by the security forces, for staging various acts of subversion and crimes.