Cambodia finds 33 surrogate mothers during raid

PHNOM PENH: A raid by Cambodian authorities on an illegal surrogacy business in Phnom Penh uncovered 33 women paid to deliver babies for Chinese couples, police said on Saturday.

Five people, including a Chinese national, were arrested during the operation in the capital late on Friday, Keo Thea, head of the Phnom Penh Anti-Trafficking unit, told AFP.