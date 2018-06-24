Cambodia finds 33 surrogate mothers during raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PHNOM PENH: A raid by Cambodian authorities on an illegal surrogacy business in Phnom Penh uncovered 33 women paid to deliver babies for Chinese couples, police said on Saturday.
Five people, including a Chinese national, were arrested during the operation in the capital late on Friday, Keo Thea, head of the Phnom Penh Anti-Trafficking unit, told AFP.
