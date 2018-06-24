Boko Haram raid kills five in Nigeria

Print Story
KANO, Nigeria: At least five people were killed and six others injured in a night-time Boko Haram raid and suicide attack on a village in northeastern Nigeria, residents told AFP on Saturday.
