Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

AFP
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Blast rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that he had been taken to safety after the incident.

x
Advertisement

An AFP correspondent at the scene reported multiple injuries but could not immediately give a precise toll.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar