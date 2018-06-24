Blast rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that he had been taken to safety after the incident.
An AFP correspondent at the scene reported multiple injuries but could not immediately give a precise toll.
