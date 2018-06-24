PTI to win polls, predicts Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak has said that his party will win the upcoming general elections on the basis of performance.

Speaking at public gatherings at Manki Sharif and Bara Banda, he said that PTI would form governments in all the four provinces and the Centre.

PTI leaders including former member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, former lawmaker Mian Khaliqur Rehman, Idrees Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said his party’s leadership priority was committed to serving the poor people and PTI-led provincial government had spent all the available resources for the welfare of the people. “The party’s leaders and activists under the leadership of the PTI chief Imran are striving to protect the rights of the commoners,” he said and added that Imran Khan’s vision was to put the country on the road to development and economic prosperity. The former CM said that Awami National Party leaders had always deceived the Pakhtuns.