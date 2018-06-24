Amnesty Scheme: Last chance to bring foreign assets back: FBR chairman

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Pasha while highlighting the problems likely to be faced if anyone chooses not to bring back foreign assets under Amnesty Scheme stated that countries around the world had devised new legislation and were strictly monitoring and investigating foreign funds which would ultimately be pinpointed and confiscated abroad even before the FBR identifies such funds.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry (KCCI), FBR chairman stated that it was the final chance to bring back those assets to

Pakistan which would otherwise be confiscated abroad if the possessor could not explain.