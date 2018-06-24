DSP among 12 hurt in Nasirabad blast

QUETTA: At least 12 persons, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inayatullah Bugti, were injured in a blast near a police station in Manju-Shori’s Bazaar area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nasirabad Javed Shah Gharshin, an improvise explosive device (IED) planted in a cycle, which was parked on the roadside, went off when a police mobile van was passing the area, leaving the DSP Manjur-Shori Inayatullah Bugti among 12 persons injured. Besides the police mobile, nearby buildings and shops were also damaged due to the blast.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital; some of them were later reportedly shifted to Larkana in view of their critical condition. The injured included three policemen Arbab Ghulam, Ghulam Ali and Sahain Dad, and civilians Waja Manthar, Mukesh Kumar, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Younas and Riaz Ahmed. Identity of two injured could not be ascertained.

The law-enforcement agencies and a bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.