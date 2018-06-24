Sun June 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Protest against demolition of shrines

LAHORE : Tehrik Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria (TNFJ) observed Saturday as the anniversary of demolition of holy graves in jannatul Baqee, taking out rallies and holding meetings to condemn the act.

In Lahore, a rally was taken out from Bibi Pakdaman led by TNFJ Punjab President Allama Hussain Muqaddasi and other leaders and marched up to the Lahore Press Club via Empress Road. Addressing the gathering, TNFJ leader Hussain Muqaddasi offered the Muslim rulers that if they would restore the demolished mausoleums of Muslim holy personalities, his organisation would guarantee resolution to all pending problems of the Muslim world including liberation of Palestine and Kashmir. Allama Zulfiqar Haider asked the Pakistani government to use diplomatic influence to restore the holy relics of Muslim history. Allama Asad Abbas Athar, Syed Hasan Kazmi, Haider Syed, Imran Haider Naqvi, Dr Amjad Chishti and others also spoke.

