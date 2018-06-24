40 fake treatment centres closed down

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission Saturday sealed 40 quack centres including two drug rehabilitation centres.

The PHC teams had sealed the Silver Lining Drug and Rehabilitation Centre Sheikhupura for not having the required qualified staff. The living and food standards were also not up to the mark. Similarly, Hussain Shifa Khana was also sealed as it was being run by a hakeem.

The PHC teams recovered 17 patients from these two centres and handed them over to their relatives.

Meanwhile, the PHC teams had sealed another 38 quacks’ businesses in Kasur, Lahore and Sheikhupura. Out of the 159 quacks’ centres visited, 63 illegal practitioners had closed their centres.

Attack condemned: Health professionals’ organisations have strongly condemned attacks on the anti-quackery teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and demanded of the government to provide security and bring culprits to book.

Pakistan Medical Association, Young Doctors Association Pakistan and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, in their respective meetings, appreciated the PHC for continuing crackdown on quacks, and pledged their full support for the Commission.

Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, PMA Central President, chaired a meeting which condemned the attacks on the teams. PMA demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and deemed such attacks on the PHC teams as a hindrance to measures being taken for ensuring health facilities to the masses.

Office bearers of the YDA and PFAP demanded the government to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

They also asked the government to provide security to the PHC teams.

Blood Donors’ Day: The World Blood Donor Day was observed on 23 June throughout the world including Pakistan.

According to a press release, a ceremony was held at Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab provincial Headquarters Lahore to observe the day in which Punjab Blood Transfusion Services Director Dr Zafar Iqbal was the chief guest of the ceremony. PRC Punjab Secretary Dr Shaukat Ali and principals of various colleges attended the ceremony.

The speakers emphasized on the importance of blood donation and screening test of thalassemia before marriage in order to stop thalassemia.

At the end of the ceremony, gold medals were distributed among the active blood donors and shields among the colleges who arranged maximum number of blood bags during blood camps at their college.

arrangements: Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi has directed the officers of the department to take concrete steps for the prevention and control of diseases specially dengue.

He also directed them for provision of timely medical cover to the flood affectees during the coming season. He said that anti-polio activities should also be focused for ensuring effective control of the situation. Ali Bahadur Qazi stated this while chairing the first formal departmental briefing session after assuming the charge as secretary on Saturday. Health DG Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the secretary that after February 2017, no polio case had been reported in the province.

He said the routine immunisation coverage had reached up to 86 percent which was previously 50 percent.

The meeting was informed that arrangements were being finalised for the provision of health cover to the flood affectees during the coming monsoon season. The sites for setting up medical relief camps in the traditionally flood affected districts have also been marked.

Moreover, 80,000 dozes of snake bite vaccine and 75,000 rabies vaccine are available in the stock, whereas, one million tablets for filtering the drinking water have been procured which would be distributed in the flood-affected areas. Besides, 0.5 million packets of ORS have already been supplied to the flood prone districts, whereas, buffer stock of of the same quantity ORS is also available in the department.

Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi appreciated that newly-established Primary and Secondary Health Department had achieved a number of targets. He directed that all the procurements should be made timely.

cell snatcher: A traffic warden caught a man who snatched a cell phone from a girl student near Hailey College, Punjab University, on Saturday. The arrested cell phone snatcher was identified as Imran. The traffic warden, Iftikhar, caught him when was on his way after snatching the cell phone from the student, Iram Sana. Later, the warden handed over the accused to the police concerned. Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad and PRU seized two pistols and bullets from four persons during snap checking.