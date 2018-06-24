Sun June 24, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Ali Zafar files Rs1b suit against Meesha Shafi

LAHORE :Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar on Saturday filed a defamation suit worth one billion rupees against singer Meesha Shafi over charges of defaming him through baseless allegations of harassment.

He filed the defamation suit through his counsel Rana Intizar, who contended before the court that singer Meesha Shafi had defamed his client through baseless allegations. The counsel pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise to his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion. The counsel requested the court to direct Meesha Shafi to pay one billion rupees to his client, Rs20 million for mental torture, Rs80m for loss of contracts, Rs400m for loss of business opportunities and Rs500m for loss of reputation.

Previously, the singer had sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi stating that her tweets and article were false, slanderous and defamatory. The legal notice had demanded Shafi to apologise to Ali Zafar on the same social media platform from where she had extended baseless allegations against him along with payment of Rs1 billion for damaging his repute.

