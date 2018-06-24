Zianab’s father moves court for public hanging of killer

LAHORE : Father of Zainab has approached the Lahore High Court for public hanging of Imran Ali, convicted of rape-cum-murder of his seven-year-old daughter.

Amin Ansari, the father of the minor victim, filed a writ petition through Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry pleading that appeals against conviction moved by the convict, Ali, had been dismissed by all legal forums, including the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court.

The petitioner stated that Section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 empowered the government to hang a convict publicly.

The relevant section says, “The government may specify the manner, mode and place of execution of any sentence passed under this Act, having regard to the deterrent effect which such execution is likely to have.”

He, therefore, requested the court to order the government to ensure that the convict was hanged publicly to satisfy the requirement of deterrence in society.

On Feb 17, 2018, an anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence on four counts to Imran Ali following a four-day jail trial conducted in Kot Lakhpat Central Jail.

The convict was also separately given life imprisonment and a seven-year jail term in addition to the death penalty.

The Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed his appeals against the sentence.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its jujdment, had observed that the evidence presented by the prosecution convinced the court that the confession made by the appellant/convict was not only voluntary but also true.

It said that despite pleading guilty to the charge and making a confessional

statement by the convict, the trial court had decided to proceed with recording of evidence and, during the trial, the statements of 32 prosecution witnesses

were recorded and many other pieces of evidence were brought on the record.