The News Education Expo 2018 kicks off

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair inaugurated The News Education Expo 2018 at the Expo Centre in Karachi on Saturday.

The two-day exhibition attracted a large number of visitors, including students, academicians and literary persons on the opening day.

They visited stalls set up by different universities and other degree-awarding institutes and obtained information of interest to them.

The event has offered more than 80 stalls of top higher education institutions in the metropolis.

Talking to the media, the governor said that education was the first step towards prosperity and development, and there was no concept of national growth without education in any society.

He said higher education and research activities were the ladder of success and such activities should be encouraged at every level.

The developed countries had a number of esteemed and prestigious educational institutions, which played an important role in making those nations superior to others, he remarked.

The governor lauded the efforts of the Jang Media Group for holding such a commendable educational exhibition that assembled a larger numbers of teachers, students and academicians under a single roof.

The relationship between students, universities and other educational institutions could be further enhance through such events, he said, calling upon the academicians to focus on research and developing research institutes.