Body formed for Bilawal’s NA-246 election campaign

The Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday formed a committee for the election campaign of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-246 Karachi South comprising Lyari and the adjoining areas of the city.

Nabil Gabol has been made the convener of the campaign committee and Rashid Rabbani is its campaign manager. The members are: Yousuf Baloch, Karim Shah, Haji Hussain Soomro, Abdul Ghaffar Lasi, Naseema Baloch,

Ruqaiya Azad Baloch, Noor Jehan Baloch, Hassan Ali Martial, Wali Muhammad Baloch, Laxman Maheshwari, Karim Jatt, Rasheed Baloch, Mohabbat Khan Niazi, and Shahnawaz Shani.

The following will be the members of the media committee for the NA-246 election campaign: Nadia Gabol, Aijaz Durrani, Sadia Javed, Ch. Shakeel, and Sadique Sherwani.

The PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has been appointed a spokesman for the PPP chairman with immediate effect.

A notification in this regard was issued by the secretariat chairman by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Saturday.