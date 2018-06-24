CS orders foolproof arrangements for elections

Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Sulaiman Khan has directed all the relevant officials to make all-out efforts to ensure foolproof arrangements for the July 25 general elections so they can be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The chief secretary issued the directives on Saturday while chairing a meeting for reviewing the arrangements being made by the caretaker provincial government for the polls.

Khan directed the relevant officials to take all the required measures in order to ensure the provision of potable water, uninterrupted electricity, working toilets, proper entry and exit points and adequate space at all the designated polling stations in the province to facilitate the voters and the electoral staff.

He directed the home secretary to discharge his duties in close coordination with the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provincial police department to take all the required steps to ensure a peaceful environment for the elections.

He directed the secretaries for the implementation and school education departments to monitor and supervise the process of arrangements being made to ensure all the required facilities at the polling stations across the province.

He said the arrangements should be made in consultation with the relevant divisional and district administrations.