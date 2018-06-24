Objections to Murad, Imran’s nomination forms dismissed

An election tribunal of the Sindh High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition against the approval of the nomination form of Syed Murad Ali Shah, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate and the former provincial chief minister, for the provincial assembly constituency PS-80 in Jamshoro.

Sindh United Party chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah had challenged Murad’s nomination form claiming that the PPP candidate concealed his dual nationality, properties and agricultural land and filed a false affidavit about his income by not mentioning a UAE-based Iqama.

Jalal’s counsel said an election tribunal and the superior courts had earlier dismissed the petitions of the respondent to contest the 2013 general elections on account of his dual nationality. Murad’s counsel denied the claim and said the former CM had renounced his dual nationality in July 2013, adding that after fulfilling the legal formalities he contested a by-poll and was declared a returned candidate by the election commission.

He said the PPP leader did not conceal any fact in his nomination form, adding that the returning officer was right to accept his form. He requested that the court reject the petition as “not maintainable”. The provincial advocate general said the tribunal has to conduct summary proceedings, adding that it would not be appropriate for the tribunal to examine the facts in detail. He said the questions raised in the petition as regards Murad’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) cannot be decided at such a forum.

After hearing the arguments of the counsels, the election tribunal headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that the ex-CM was not disqualified by the Supreme Court on account of his dual nationality, and the available records show that he renounced his Canadian citizenship in July 2013.

The court observed that all the transactions of the respondent were accounted for and in consonance with the requirement of the electoral laws for filing nomination forms. The judge said the respondent had not concealed any fact about his Iqama, and dismissed the petition, upholding the returning officer’s acceptance order.

The tribunal also dismissed a petition against the approval of the nomination form of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for the National Assembly constituency NA-243 in Karachi.

Petitioner Abdul Wahab Baloch had challenged Imran’s nomination form claiming that the respondent concealed facts about his pending criminal cases, sponsors of his foreign tours and declaration of his children. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the court dismissed it, with the reasons to be recorded later on.

The tribunal issued notices to a returning officer, the ECP and others on a petition filed by MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar against the rejection of his nomination form for the NA-245 constituency. Sattar’s counsel Syed Mehmood Alam Rizvi said the returning officer had rejected the form over the registration of two FIRs that were not in the knowledge of the petitioner, who had later obtained protective bail in the cases.

The counsel said the MQM-P leader had not concealed any fact in his nomination form for the elections, and requested that the court direct the returning officer to accept the form.

The tribunal also allowed a petition of MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan, and directed the returning officer to accept his nomination form for the NA-243 constituency.

Hasan’s counsel said the returning officer of NA-242 had not transferred his nomination form to NA-243 after the candidate mistakenly submitted it to him. He said the petitioner had not concealed any fact in his nomination form, and requested that the court direct the returning officer to accept the form.