India outclass Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

KARACHI: India opened the 37th Champions Trophy with a stunning 4-0 win over archrivals Pakistan at the Netherlands city of Breda on Saturday.

Pakistan, who were expected to give tough time to India because the Green-shirts had held them to a draw in Commonwealth Games a couple of months ago, played well till the end of the third quarter, conceding only one goal. But during the last five minutes they completely failed and Indian forwards scored three goals in quick succession.

Mandeep Singh scored two goals for India, while Dilpreet Singh and Lalit Upadhayay scored one each.

In the first quarter, Mandeep opened the Indians’ account, guiding the ball into the net from Simranjeet’s sideways cross in front of Pakistan goal-mouth.

Pakistan forwards tried hard to equalise but all of their attempts failed either due to the good tackling of Indian defenders or because of their own mistakes.

India maintained the narrow lead till the third quarter, with Pakistan, coached by former India manager Roelant Oltmans, dominating the possession while searching for the equaliser.

The last two goals came when Pakistan had replaced the goalkeeper with an outfield player. The change proved a blunder as Pakistan’s defence failed against Indian forwards.

All the Indian goals came through open play.

The score-line of 4-0 gives the impression of a one-sided contest but it was a close game, at least till the 54th minute. Till then India led by just one goal.

The match statistics also show that the Green-shirts were not outplayed as they had 50.7 percent ball possession. Pakistan had as many as eight shots at the goal, while India made six.

India got two penalty corners and Pakistan got one.

Scorers: Ramandeep Singh (26’), Dilpreet Singh (54’), Mandeep Singh (57’) and Lalit Upadhay (60’)