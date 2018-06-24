Gifts on Eidul Fitr

Muslims all over the world wait enthusiastically for Ramazan to start. Children get very excited because they expect special delicacies at Iftar throughout the month. Those fasting usually get courage and patience through Allah’s blessings.



Unfortunately, there are always wrongdoers who exploit the situation by trying to make profits beyond normal proportions. This verse by a Bhopali poet says of such people: Farishton sey to hum akser miley hen/ Hamain insan se koey mila dey. (I have met many angels, but still waiting to meet a good human being).

Two very good books were sent to me as gifts on Eidul Fitr. I would like to discuss them in this article. The first is titled ‘Sacha and Khara Leader’ (An upright and bold leader). It is about our benefactor and founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The book has been written by well-known and knowledgeable intellectual writer and journalist Zia Shahid. It has been published by the Qalam Foundation International, Lahore. Zia, besides being an experienced writer and journalist, is also the president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, chief editor of the daily ‘Khabrain’, ‘Naya Akhbar’, ‘Khabron’ (Sindhi) and ‘Khabran’ (Punjabi).

Before this he was the founder editor of the daily ‘Pakistan’, deputy editor of ‘Nawa-e-Waqt’, Lahore and resident editor of ‘Nawa-e-Waqt, Karachi. Earlier, he was deputy Editor of ‘Urdu Digest’, editor, printer and publisher of ‘Weekly Sahafat’ and many other more print publications. He was also jailed during Mr Bhutto’s government.

He has been honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and a Life-time Achievement Award. His love, affection and admiration for Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam is evident from his numerous publications, seminars and TV shows. He was instrumental in having objectionable portions removed from the film ‘Jinnah’ by Akbar S Ahmad.

The book in question is a treasure of information on all aspects of Quaid-e-Azam’s life, starting from his birth, to his parents, his school days, education in England, marriage to Ratan Bai, to achieving excellence in profession, gaining fame for his integrity and honesty, being regarded by all (even his opponents) as being un-purchasable.

The book also discusses his leadership qualities, his work as an ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, his parting of ways with the Congress for its selfish policies, joining the All-India Muslim League, becoming its president, his disappointment with the attitude of his colleagues, his departure for England, his return after many years at the request of Allama Iqbal.

Furthermore, the book also entails his public speeches, negotiations with the British and Hindus, a yet another disappointment with the policies and attitudes of some of his colleagues, the Pakistan Resolution, the creation of Pakistan, his oath-taking as the governor general of Pakistan, speech in the constitutional assembly – laying down the future policies and philosophies of a welfare Islamic state that provides full protection to its minorities – his illness and demise. The book discusses his death under tragic circumstances – in a broken down ambulance on Mauripur Road.

Unfortunately, his demise was the beginning of Pakistan’s deterioration. This book is like an encyclopaedia on Quaid-e-Azam and his life and is a must read for all students of Pakistan Studies as well as those doing research on Quaid-e-Azam. Zia Shahid is a staunch lover of Pakistan and of Quaid-e-Azam, as too is my friend, Dr Safdar Mahmood – both have written much about him.

The second invaluable book is on the life of our beloved Holy Prophet, Muhammad (pbuh). It is written by a ‘mujahid’ of the Pakistan’Army, Group Captain (r) Abdul Waheed Khan.

The book starts with the ancestors of the Prophet (pbuh), his birth, upbringing, forecasts (of his birth) in other divine books as well as in the books of Hindus and Parsis.

The author has also written about the history of the period of ignorance in pre-Islamic days, the Prophet’s (pbuh) marriage to Hazrat Khadija (RA), his Prophethood, the embracing of Islam by Hazrat Hamza (RA) and Hazrat Umar (RA), the Prophet’s (pbuh) marriages with Hazrat Sodah (RA) and Hazrat Ayesha (RA), the political conditions in Medina.

The change of the Qibla from Bait-ul-Muqaddas to Mecca, wars of Badar, Ahad and Khandaq, conspiracies of Jews, all expeditions and messages to rulers to accept Islam, last sermon at Arafat, disclosure of Surah Al-Maida at Arafat, the Prophet’s (pbuh) indisposition and his sad demise are also discussed in the book.

The book further discusses the appointment of Hazrat Abu Bakar (RA) as the first caliph, issues during his Khilafat and divine message regarding death and details of day-to-day life and character. In short, this book is more or less an encyclopaedia on the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh). Group Captain (r) Waheed Khan had this book published himself – it is the 7th edition.

In addition to this book, the author has also published Quranic information in English and Urdu and an English translation of the book titled ‘The Personality of Allah’s Last Messenger, Muhammad (pbuh)’. May Allah shower His infinite blessings on Group Captain Abdul Waheed Khan and his family. Amen.

PS: The national elections are around the corner. Let us hope and pray that some honest, upright politicians are elected to repair the damaged reputation of this country.

Email: [email protected]