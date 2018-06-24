Necessary transfers?

The wholesale reshuffle of bureaucrats and police officers across the country, carried out on the prompting of the caretaker government and with the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan, is being portrayed as a necessary step to ensure next month’s general elections are free and fair. There is certainly a case to be made that the federal and provincial governments usually practise favouritism in civil service hiring and promotions. Since the primary job of the caretaker government is to allow the elections to take place without any rigging, it would seem to make sense to transfer those officials who may turn out to be biased. But there is a possibility such transfers could end up hurting the ultimate goal of smoothly holding elections. Those officials who are moved will have under a month to acclimatise themselves to the new areas in which they are posted. This could end up affecting their performance as it is generally preferable to have elections overseen by those who are familiar with the area. The caretaker government undoubtedly felt that it had no choice but to carry out such a massive reshuffle. Had it not acted in this way, it would have been accused to trying to help incumbents get re-elected.

For now, there is no easy solution to the problem of having to transfer important government officials in the run-up to every election. Ideally, the matter would be taken up by next elected governments, both at the federal and provincial levels. That reform is needed is not argued by anyone. Hiring decisions for the civil service should not be determined by the political affiliation of applicants and the police force should not be the personal enforcers of whoever happens to be in power. The problem, of course, is that governments tend to enjoy the perks of political power too much to do anything that might weaken them, even if it is for the betterment of the country. What this reshuffle does show is that no political party which has claimed to introduce merit in government hiring should be taken seriously. The reshuffle includes officials from all four provinces, meaning there was credible reason to believe that bureaucrats and police officials throughout the country were prepared to help their political patrons. That a reshuffle was considered necessary is not an indictment of the caretaker government but of the governments which preceded it.