Country in distress

The country’s economy is in a deplorable condition, with the rupee losing its value drastically. In addition, there is a drop in remittances by expatriates and a huge ballooning of our foreign debt. The drop in value of the rupee has increased the inflation. In the political field, all major political parties who are preparing for forthcoming elections are in a crisis situation because of the distribution of party tickets in a preference for electables and ignoring their loyal party workers and leaders who have worked hard for their parties for a long time.

In the area of foreign affairs, we are facing a lot of pressures from our neighbours and our long time ally US for doing more to curb terrorism. Under these circumstances the caretaker government must be vigilant and should try to stabilise the economy and political situation in the short time it has. During the elections, we must elect a competent and efficient new government which is capable of handling the critical situation that we are in right now.

Zaheer Ahmed ( Islamabad )