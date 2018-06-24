Sun June 24, 2018
Newspost

June 24, 2018

Celebrations without fire

Celebratory gunfire has become a common trend at wedding ceremonies, birthday parties and other festivals. However, there has been a number of incidents where such celebrations have morphed into tragedies. Recently, two children died in a wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi when they were hit by bullets fired during the celebrations.

The authorities must take suitable action to put an end to such practices that put the lives of others in dangers. The police should actively participate in curbing this dangerous tradition. Gun licences should only be issued to those who required holding a gun due to their job requirements. Let’s take effective steps to prevent celebrations from turning into a tragedy.

Hasnain Bhutto ( Daharki )

